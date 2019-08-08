SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Up to $13.47

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.22, but opened at $13.47. SunPower shares last traded at $14.32, with a volume of 3,301,780 shares changing hands.

SPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 target price on SunPower and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Vertical Group initiated coverage on SunPower in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 2.33.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). SunPower had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 83.67%. The business had revenue of $481.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. SunPower’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 32,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $257,339.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,012.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $1,211,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,240.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,987 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,696. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 55,714.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

