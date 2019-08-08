SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) will report $2.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for SunTrust Banks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.30 billion and the highest is $2.41 billion. SunTrust Banks reported sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that SunTrust Banks will report full-year sales of $9.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.31 billion to $9.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SunTrust Banks.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 23.92%. SunTrust Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share.

STI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SunTrust Banks from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus set a $81.00 target price on SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

STI traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $61.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.91. SunTrust Banks has a 1 year low of $46.05 and a 1 year high of $75.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, insider Robert Ryan Richards sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $115,397.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,083 shares in the company, valued at $130,354.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $1,367,649.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,082,742.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in SunTrust Banks during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 790.0% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 439.6% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

