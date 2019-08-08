Svenska Handelsbanken (STO:SHB-A) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (STO:SHB-A) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $86.00. Svenska Handelsbanken shares last traded at $86.54, with a volume of 1,627,939 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of SEK 91.94.

About Svenska Handelsbanken (STO:SHB-A)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB is a Sweden-based bank. It provides services for both private and corporate customers and operates through three business segments. Branch office operations in Sweden segment comprises six regional banks, Handelsbanken Finans’s and Stadshypotek’s operations in Sweden. It provides private banking, financial company services, credit card issuing and mortgage loans, among others.

