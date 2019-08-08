Sycomore Asset Management Buys 400 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $28,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.51 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $66.48. 599,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,646,390. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.05. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $75.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.68%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.