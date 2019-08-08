Sycomore Asset Management Invests $6.42 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,421,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 3.7% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,572,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,167,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,251,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,459,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 361.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,161,000 after acquiring an additional 607,245 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,710,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,233.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 308,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,310,000 after acquiring an additional 294,820 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.17.

In other news, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $74,450.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,606.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at $97,466,832.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,775 shares of company stock worth $14,986,676. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded up $5.77 on Thursday, reaching $280.56. The stock had a trading volume of 582,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,886. The stock has a market cap of $107.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.34 and a 12-month high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

