SYM FINANCIAL Corp Acquires 3,090 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1,507.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,538,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,833,000 after acquiring an additional 956,391 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 130.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 919,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,213,000 after purchasing an additional 520,218 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,788,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,075,000 after purchasing an additional 511,567 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,050.0% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 403,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 394,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,011,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,329,000 after purchasing an additional 390,928 shares during the last quarter.

EFV stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.48. 340,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

