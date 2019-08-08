Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €89.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €89.00 ($103.49) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.50 ($91.28) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.50 ($91.28) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €79.70 ($92.67).

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of FRA:SY1 traded up €3.42 ($3.98) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €83.84 ($97.49). 340,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($85.44). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €83.92.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.