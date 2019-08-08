Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Syneos Health updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.08-3.26 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.08-3.26 EPS.

SYNH stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.79. The stock had a trading volume of 11,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,556. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $36.26 and a 52 week high of $56.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 267.9% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 174,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after buying an additional 127,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,061,000 after buying an additional 50,175 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 23,889 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNH. ValuEngine downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Syneos Health to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Syneos Health from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.