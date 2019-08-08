Synthomer’s (SYNT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 500 ($6.53).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SYNT. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays downgraded Synthomer to a restricted rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Monday, June 24th. Numis Securities upgraded Synthomer to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synthomer currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 488.55 ($6.38).

Shares of SYNT stock opened at GBX 282.20 ($3.69) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 345.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. Synthomer has a fifty-two week low of GBX 277.80 ($3.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 541.89 ($7.08).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio is 0.55%.

In other news, insider Alexander G. Catto sold 560,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15), for a total transaction of £493,650.08 ($645,041.26).

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

