Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 10,150 Shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Masonite International by 48.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 102,257 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 8.3% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 705,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after acquiring an additional 54,321 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,034,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,476,000 after acquiring an additional 38,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Masonite International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 262,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 25,858 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Shares of NYSE DOOR traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.05. 683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,811. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.40. Masonite International Corp has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $562.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.81 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Masonite International Corp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

