Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 5,346 Shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Knoll were worth $11,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Knoll in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Knoll by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Knoll by 383.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Knoll alerts:

In other Knoll news, EVP David L. Schutte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,252.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew B. Cogan sold 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $58,420.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,225,359.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,305 shares of company stock worth $506,525. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

KNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Knoll from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Knoll stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,585. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.15. Knoll Inc has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $25.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knoll had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $367.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Knoll Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.