Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 13,841 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,841 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 7,838.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,554,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,022 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,722 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,103,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,636 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in Citigroup by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,144,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,858,000 after acquiring an additional 789,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Citigroup by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,324,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,381,000 after acquiring an additional 692,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.51 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Shares of C traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,449,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,646,390. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.05. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $75.24. The stock has a market cap of $147.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.68%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

