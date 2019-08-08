Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 21,653 Shares of Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its stake in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,902 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,653 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.48% of Oritani Financial worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oritani Financial by 227.8% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 35,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oritani Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 24,144 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Oritani Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Oritani Financial during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Oritani Financial during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oritani Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ ORIT traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $17.21. 7,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,157. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Oritani Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $764.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Oritani Financial had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 9.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oritani Financial Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Oritani Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

Oritani Financial Company Profile

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

