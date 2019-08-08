Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 36,404 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,404 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.23% of Helmerich & Payne worth $12,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 150.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 45.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 233.3% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 38.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

NYSE HP traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $43.40. 46,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,835. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.29 and a beta of 1.49. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $73.74.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $687.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.41 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,028.57%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

