Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 6,179 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,044,177 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,179 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 1.08% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $8,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,854,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 69,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at $13,621,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 50,212 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 803,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 663,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 30,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. GMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

In other news, Director William D. Powers sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $81,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRST stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.88. 3,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $750.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $44.11 million for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 12.19%.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

