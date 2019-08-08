T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Position Trimmed by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan cut its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,361. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.94. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $120.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 36,898 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $4,221,500.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 414,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,382,215.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 4,418 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $472,946.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,879.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,209 shares of company stock worth $7,302,649 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

