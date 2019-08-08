TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €19.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been given a €19.00 ($22.09) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. HSBC set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nord/LB set a €20.12 ($23.40) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €21.79 ($25.34).

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of ETR:TEG traded down €0.34 ($0.40) during trading on Thursday, hitting €21.08 ($24.51). 254,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,823. TAG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €19.33 ($22.48) and a 52 week high of €22.48 ($26.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.96.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.