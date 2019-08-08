TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases Q2 2020 Earnings Guidance

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued an update on its second quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $860-910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $853.36 million.TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $4.15-4.40 EPS.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.21. 44,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,502. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.80. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $139.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $422.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.65 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.18.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 25,000 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $2,718,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 8,758 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $962,679.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,028. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

