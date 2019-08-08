Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,650 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 26,191 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tapestry by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,985,890 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $67,026,000 after acquiring an additional 336,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,352 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $148,221,000 after acquiring an additional 725,349 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,489,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Tapestry news, Director Annabelle Yu Long sold 3,229 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $93,414.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrell Cavens acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $210,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,765. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Tapestry Inc has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $54.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Tapestry to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. OTR Global cut Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $48.00 price target on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.48.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

