Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,797,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 286,990 shares during the period. Targa Resources makes up approximately 4.0% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 2.92% of Targa Resources worth $266,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho set a $45.00 price target on Targa Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Robert B. Evans acquired 51,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $2,024,919.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,366.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

TRGP stock opened at $37.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.70 and a beta of 1.76. Targa Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $59.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. Analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,820.00%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

