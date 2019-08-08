Taruga Minerals (ASX:TAR) Trading Up 30.4%

Taruga Minerals Ltd (ASX:TAR)’s share price was up 30.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$0.03 ($0.02) and last traded at A$0.03 ($0.02), approximately 315,698 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.02 ($0.02).

The company has a market cap of $4.24 million and a PE ratio of -0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.03.

About Taruga Minerals (ASX:TAR)

Taruga Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Australia. It primarily explores for cobalt and copper deposits. The company holds interests in the Mwilu project that covers 3.36km2 located in the city of Kolwezi to the north; Kamilombe project, which covers a surface area of 2.37km2; and PEPM 2315 project covering 28.35km2 and is located in Lualaba Province.

