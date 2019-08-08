Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 347.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Dara Bazzano sold 1,252 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $59,482.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,397.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,080,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,766 shares of company stock valued at $5,218,495 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.50. 36,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,656. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.70. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

