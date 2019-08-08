TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. TCG BDC had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.22. 744,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $884.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.91. TCG BDC has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $18.00.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in TCG BDC by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in TCG BDC by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 147,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in TCG BDC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in TCG BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CGBD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.