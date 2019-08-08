TD Securities Raises First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target to C$17.50

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$17.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.98% from the company’s current price.

FR has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday.

TSE FR traded up C$0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$14.23. 827,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,195. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of C$6.12 and a 12 month high of C$14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a PE ratio of -13.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.41.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$115.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$138.14 million. Analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Andrew Shaw sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.25, for a total value of C$370,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$427,500. Also, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.07, for a total transaction of C$68,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,616 shares in the company, valued at C$294,639.12. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,199 shares of company stock worth $1,114,973.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

