TD Securities Raises Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$24.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 3.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HCG. Raymond James increased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC increased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.75.

TSE HCG traded up C$1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,665. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 14.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.20. Home Capital Group has a one year low of C$12.48 and a one year high of C$25.45.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$103.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$104.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group will post 2.5099997 earnings per share for the current year.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

