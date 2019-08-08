TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan decreased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 220.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $32,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Longbow Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Cross Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.21.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 65,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $6,141,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,841.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 124,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $11,620,204.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 290,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,118,417.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TEL traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.01. 18,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,059. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. TE Connectivity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $69.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

