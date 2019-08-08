Telecom plus (LON:TEP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Telecom plus PLC (LON:TEP)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $1,292.00. Telecom plus shares last traded at $1,298.00, with a volume of 62,636 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEP. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telecom plus in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telecom plus in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom plus in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,379.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.20. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share. This is a boost from Telecom plus’s previous dividend of $25.00. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Telecom plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.23%.

About Telecom plus (LON:TEP)

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services to residential and small business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, such as mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers.

