Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TDY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $275.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $293.75.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $293.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.38. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $189.35 and a 52 week high of $306.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.47, for a total transaction of $73,276.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,239,642.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 11,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $3,005,135.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,507.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,952,172. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,186,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $598,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,732 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,710 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 535,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,968,000 after acquiring an additional 42,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $78,639,000 after acquiring an additional 42,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $56,856,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

