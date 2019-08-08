Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Telenor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telenor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $20.39 on Thursday. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.37.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.