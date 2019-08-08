Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3-4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.43 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.08-2.59 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $24.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.46.

Shares of THC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.46. The stock had a trading volume of 40,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $34.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L bought 27,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $575,629.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

