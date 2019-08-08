Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) Director Buys $92,600.00 in Stock

Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) Director Dennis J. Letham acquired 10,000 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,377.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TEN traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.53. 2,235,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,693. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.36 million, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.34. Tenneco Inc has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $47.22.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter valued at $47,219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,519,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,677,000 after acquiring an additional 186,114 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,514,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,490,000 after acquiring an additional 40,430 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 394.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 766,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,983,000 after acquiring an additional 611,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,136,000 after acquiring an additional 38,019 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEN. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tenneco and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tenneco from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

