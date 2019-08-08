Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Acquired by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,909.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,651,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,245,000 after buying an additional 1,569,500 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.1% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,147,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,345,000 after buying an additional 1,318,100 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 60.4% during the second quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,237,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,883,000 after buying an additional 1,218,700 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.5% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 4,165,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,320,000 after buying an additional 678,967 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.2% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,518,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after purchasing an additional 610,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of TEVA traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $7.24. 20,797,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,248,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $25.96.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 18.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEVA. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Mizuho set a $11.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $17.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

In related news, VP Notaristefani Carlo De sold 16,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $183,519.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,105.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sol J. Barer acquired 111,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $996,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,159.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.