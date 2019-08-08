Texas Yale Capital Corp. Cuts Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 276.9% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 203.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 59.2% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 59.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AFLAC from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.62.

In other news, insider Charles D. Lake II sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $937,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,421,839.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,816 shares in the company, valued at $653,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,480 shares of company stock valued at $5,514,990. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AFL traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.59. The stock had a trading volume of 476,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $57.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.89.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

