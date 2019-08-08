Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $335,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 336,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 230.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 21,018 shares in the last quarter.

EWC traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.10. 749,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,664. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $29.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.64.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

