Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $374,000 Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $92,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James H. Iv Hunter sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $121,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,069 shares of company stock worth $1,179,653. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VAC stock traded up $4.35 on Thursday, hitting $90.02. 108,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,182. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $126.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

