Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $482,000 Stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its position in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,824 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 38,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded British American Tobacco from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

BTI traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.31. 29,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $54.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.