Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUN. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Sunoco by 81.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Sunoco by 37.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Sunoco in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 28.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SUN shares. ValuEngine lowered Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sunoco in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered Sunoco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE SUN traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.20. 347,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,804. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Sunoco LP has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.49.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 1.28%. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.