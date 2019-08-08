Texas Yale Capital Corp. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWT. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 117.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.36. The company had a trading volume of 108,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,604. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.19. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $38.27.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

