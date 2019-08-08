Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 10,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter worth $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter worth $114,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the fourth quarter worth $294,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,168 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.68. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

