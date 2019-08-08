Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Given a $12.00 Price Target by Compass Point Analysts

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) received a $12.00 price objective from equities researchers at Compass Point in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen set a $13.00 price target on shares of Textainer Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

TGH traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.68. The company had a trading volume of 224,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.20. Textainer Group has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $15.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.16). Textainer Group had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $155.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Textainer Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,105,000 after buying an additional 145,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Textainer Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after buying an additional 40,927 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Textainer Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 799,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Textainer Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 366,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Textainer Group by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 163,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 105,337 shares in the last quarter. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

