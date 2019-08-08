Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.16), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $155.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.60 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Shares of Textainer Group stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 243,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,053. Textainer Group has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $437.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textainer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. 26.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

