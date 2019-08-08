Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 29.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $74,450.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,606.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total value of $14,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,466,832.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,775 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,676 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.17.

NYSE TMO traded up $5.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $280.11. The stock had a trading volume of 51,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,886. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.34 and a 52-week high of $305.45. The firm has a market cap of $107.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

