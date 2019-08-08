TheStreet Lowers BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TECH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BIO-TECHNE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.89.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded up $4.48 on Tuesday, reaching $194.89. 24,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,751. BIO-TECHNE has a 12 month low of $132.75 and a 12 month high of $217.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $191.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.37 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total transaction of $1,018,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,490.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,548 shares of company stock worth $9,790,896. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 502.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

