Ties.DB 24-Hour Volume Reaches $102.00 (TIE)

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded down 22.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Ties.DB token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and YoBit. Ties.DB has a market cap of $404,898.00 and $102.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ties.DB has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00257547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.12 or 0.01204490 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00019116 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00090812 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Ties.DB Profile

Ties.DB launched on August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. The official website for Ties.DB is ties.network. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork.

Ties.DB Token Trading

Ties.DB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ties.DB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ties.DB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

