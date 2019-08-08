TokenPay (TPAY) Price Hits $0.51 on Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00004383 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, TOPBTC, Liquid and Sistemkoin. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $8.26 million and $100,036.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00028117 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002821 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00164261 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000701 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00043406 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000456 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,354,073 coins and its circulating supply is 16,212,171 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, TOPBTC and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.