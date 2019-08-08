Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 605 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 406,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $63,494,000 after purchasing an additional 62,736 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Visa by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 94,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 22,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $206.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.46.

Visa stock traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,822,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,614,402. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $184.07. The company has a market cap of $335.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

In related news, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,551.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

