Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.38. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $21.33, with a volume of 104,032 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.61.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 34.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 6.9% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.