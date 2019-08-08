Toshiba (TOSYY) versus Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Toshiba (OTCMKTS: TOSYY) is one of 25 public companies in the “Computer & office equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Toshiba to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Toshiba alerts:

This table compares Toshiba and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Toshiba $33.28 billion $9.13 billion 193.75 Toshiba Competitors $13.80 billion $1.28 billion -99.02

Toshiba has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Toshiba is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Toshiba and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toshiba 27.70% 0.76% 0.32% Toshiba Competitors -0.94% -11.30% 6.39%

Dividends

Toshiba pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Toshiba pays out 112.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Computer & office equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 46.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Toshiba lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Toshiba and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toshiba 1 0 0 0 1.00 Toshiba Competitors 416 2041 2599 97 2.46

As a group, “Computer & office equipment” companies have a potential upside of 20.66%. Given Toshiba’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Toshiba has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Toshiba has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toshiba’s rivals have a beta of 1.04, suggesting that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Toshiba shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of shares of all “Computer & office equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “Computer & office equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Toshiba rivals beat Toshiba on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others. The company offers infrastructure systems, including power, transmission and distribution, industrial, railway transportation, security and automation, broadcasting and network, water and environmental, building, and POS systems; airport facilities and solid-state weather radars; elevators and escalators; and printing and IT solutions. It also provides electronic devices and components, such as semiconductors, storage products, microwave semiconductors and components, materials and devices, and display devices and components; and digital products comprising computers and tablets, memory products, SSDs, televisions, Blu-ray products, and home appliances. In addition, the company offers nuclear power generation systems, thermal power generation systems, light fixtures, air-conditioners, building and facility solutions, multi-function peripherals, hard disk drives, cloud solutions, visual products, etc. Toshiba Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.