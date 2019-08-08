Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tosoh Corporation is a chemical company. Its primary products include ethylene, polyethylene, caustic soda, vinyl chloride and fine chemicals. The company operates primarily in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe and North America. Tosoh Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS TOSCF remained flat at $$12.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Tosoh has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $16.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.40.

Tosoh Company Profile

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Other. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

