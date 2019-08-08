Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Townsquare Media stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.91. 5,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,080. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $93.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that Townsquare Media will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.